Federal and Alberta governments to study oilsands tailings leak communication

An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

9 injured in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal

More than 120 firefighters battled a five-alarm blaze in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. The Montreal fire department (SSIM) said nine people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island