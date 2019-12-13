EDMONTON -- The Alberta Court of Appeal will hear arguments on the constitutionality of the federal carbon tax, a three-day hearing that starts Monday in Edmonton.

The court is holding the special hearing with a panel of five justices and "many" intervenors on Dec. 16, 17 and 18.

The Alberta government filed a reference case with the appeal court earlier this year, arguing that the carbon tax constituted a federal overreach into provincial jurisdiction.

"We don't need Ottawa and the Trudeau Liberals coming in and telling us how to do this," Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said back in August. "We do it. We do it well. We're the best in the world at doing it, and we're going to make sure the world knows that in this court case."

Alberta is just one of several provinces opposing the tax, including Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick.

The tax is scheduled to come into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream all three days of the hearing on our website.