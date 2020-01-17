EDMONTON -- A local Iranian-Canadian is pleased the federal government will be compensating the families of Canadians who were killed when a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iran last week.

Payman Parseyan described Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership since the Jan. 7 plane crash as remarkable.

On Friday, Trudeau announced Ottawa will pay $25,000 in compensation for each of the 57 Canadians and 29 permanent residents, totalling a commitment of $2.15 million.

“Canada didn’t play a role in that conflict, in the escalation that occurred, or in the downing of the plane,” Parseyan told CTV News Edmonton. “So for them to reimburse the victims or the families of victims to help them offset some costs, whether that’s travel or funeral costs, that’s, I’m sure, very much appreciated.”

Trudeau said the money to families would be used “to assist with their immediate needs, such as funeral arrangements and travel.”

The $25,000 amount was decided after consultation with the impacted families, the prime minister said.

“I don’t think you can put a price on the family members. So what the Canadian government has done has definitely helped the families to try and cope during this period while we see the unfolding of the investigation, the conclusions, and hopefully an independent (investigation),” Parseyan said.

“What the Canadian government has done is, I’m sure, appreciated by the families, but this doesn’t bring them justice.”

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne was in Muscat, Oman, on Friday to meet with his Iranian counterpart Jayad Zarif for their third meeting since the crash.

A day earlier, countries with victims in the crash met in London to deliver a message to Tehran on items like access, compensation, and the repatriation of victim remains.

Trudeau said Canada continues to push for more access to the plane’s black boxes, but that they were “significantly damaged” in the incident.

“My confidence in the Iranian regime is little to none. My confidence in our federal government is very high. I hope that our government continues to pressure Iran,” Parseyan said.

When asked on Friday whether Iran has been cooperative, Trudeau only said, “so far, the people we’ve engaged with in Iran have been aligned with that wish.”

With files from CTVNews.ca, CTV News’ Michel Boyer and Erin Isfeld, and The Canadian Press