EDMONTON -- Polls are closed and votes are still being counted in Edmonton but CTV News has called a Liberal minority government as the outcome of tonight's federal election, despite at least one local upset for the Conservatives.

In Edmonton, Conservative challenger Tim Uppal appears to have won his rematch with incumbent Liberal MP and Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi.

CTV News called the race with Uppal leading by nearly 1,000 votes and 15 of 194 polls reporting. Uppal narrowly lost the same race by less than 100 votes in 2015.

Edmonton Centre was also anticipated to be a close contest, but Conservative James Cumming upset Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault with CTV News declaring the race with 37 out of 204 polling stations reporting.

The victory leaves the governing Liberals without any representatives in Edmonton.

Edmonton Strathcona remains the closest riding with the results too close to call as of 9:00 p.m. MDT.

CONSERVATIVE WINS

Other Edmonton-area seats were called by CTV News for Conservative candidates within an hour of the polls closing.

In Edmonton Riverbend, incumbent Matt Jeneroux had a more than 35 per cent vote share advantage over second-placed candidate Tariq Chaudary.

In Edmonton Griesbach, Kerry Diotte was re-elected as was fellow Conservative Kelly McCauley in Edmonton West.

Incumbent Michael Cooper handily won re-election in St. Albert-Edmonton. Ziad Aboultaif also cruised to an easy re-election victory in Edmonton.

And, Edmonton--Wetaskiwin MP Mike Lake has also been re-elected for another term.