    • Federal families ministry to announce fee reduction for licensed child care in Alberta

    Child care
    The federal government is scheduled to announce on Friday a fee reduction for licensed child care in Alberta.

    Federal minister and Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault and fellow minister Matt Jones will make the announcement at the YMCA in Edmonton on behalf of Jenna Sudds, Canada's minister of families, children and social development.

    Watch the news conference live at 9 :30 a.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca. 

