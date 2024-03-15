Federal families ministry to announce fee reduction for licensed child care in Alberta
The federal government is scheduled to announce on Friday a fee reduction for licensed child care in Alberta.
Federal minister and Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault and fellow minister Matt Jones will make the announcement at the YMCA in Edmonton on behalf of Jenna Sudds, Canada's minister of families, children and social development.
Watch the news conference live at 9 :30 a.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Ontario on the hook for $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional.
Little boy in desperate need of stem cell donation hopes to find match in Montreal
Fifteen-month-old Leo Kent is in desperate need of a stem cell donation.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
Listeria-contaminated mushrooms: More recalls Canadians should watch out for
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for mushrooms that could be contaminated with listeria.
Doctors urge myth-busting, education to counter misinformation as measles cases rise
A troubling rise in measles cases has a Toronto doctor remembering a little girl who became blind, noncommunicative and incontinent after contracting the virus.
B.C. piloted a $25M support hub for special needs children in a remote community. Parents say they're worse off than before
When the B.C. government announced a new centralized service hub to provide an array of therapies for children with special needs in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, Hannah Davis couldn’t help but feel skeptical.
She thought she'd never see the stranger she met at the airport again. Then they unexpectedly reunited
It was summer 2015, and Christian was on a solo vacation to Hawaii. She didn’t usually travel alone, preferring to have a gaggle of girlfriends close by – but this trip was an exception.
NEW Melting air fryers, blinds with choking hazard: Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week including Insignia air fryers, wall chargers, and window blinds.
'That's news to me': Montreal man gets letter from Quebec government saying he's legally dead
After returning home from an extended vacation in Costa Rica, a Montreal man got the surprise of the lifetime in the mail — the Quebec government thinks he's dead.
Calgary
-
Police ask residents to shelter in place after shots fired in Penbrooke Meadows
Shots were fired at police officers during an investigation in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Thursday afternoon, prompting a shelter in place order for nearby residents.
-
Revelstoke RCMP investigate Thursday morning shooting
Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Revelstoke hospital Thursday morning suffering from a gunshot wound.
-
Supreme Court will not hear appeal of Calgary man who killed five people
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Thursday it will not hear an appeal from Matthew de Grood to acquire more freedoms while under psychiatric care.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mom launches campaign to support teachers
Nicole Berg, a dedicated mother from Saskatoon, is on a mission to back up teachers in the province.
-
-
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' hospitalized after medical emergency, condition 'stable': family
A Swift Current girl who has captured the hearts of millions online has been admitted to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon after an apparent complication.
Regina
-
-
Class action lawsuit seeks justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma by residential schools
A class action lawsuit is seeking justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
-
Vancouver
-
-
Crab meat, fish cakes in luggage that was delayed for several days, traveller gets $780 from Flair Airlines
A traveller who packed crab meat and fish cakes in his checked bag will receive hundreds of dollars from an airline after his luggage was delayed for several days, spoiling the products.
-
Summer-like conditions expected in B.C. this weekend
Warm and dry conditions are expected to sweep parts of B.C. beginning this weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Unique partnership sees Victoria students create music through computer code
In a hallway at South Park Elementary School in Victoria on Thursday, you could hear the sound of music coming from a classroom. The music was two months in the making.
-
Meteorologists predict daily heat records to be broken in B.C. this weekend
People on Vancouver Island are making plans to head outdoors as a burst of hot weather is forecast to bring daily temperature heat records over the weekend.
-
TV series about notorious murder of B.C. teen to premiere in April
A television miniseries about one of the most notorious murders in British Columbia history will premiere next month on streaming service Hulu.
Toronto
-
-
'It is real:' An Ontario researcher speaks out about her 18-month struggle with long COVID
An Ontario long COVID-19 researcher says she is all too familiar with the lasting effects of the condition, which she experienced for 18 months after she got infected.
-
Victims of 'suspicious' house fire last week identified as family of 3 from Brampton
Peel Regional Police say they now know a family of three died in a fire which tore through a home in Brampton last week.
Montreal
-
-
On and off wet weather for Saint Patrick's Day festivities
After a day of sunshine and double-digit warmth, clouds are expected to start rolling in for the Saint Paddy‘s weekend festivities.
-
Here are the road closures in Montreal this week (Saint Patrick's Day Parade edition)
Those planning on driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should avoid certain routes as road construction is planned and the Saint Patrick's Day parade is on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Report on future of Arlington Street Bridge experiencing delays
It’s going to be a little longer before City of Winnipeg officials have a chance to look at potential options for the future of the Arlington Street Bridge.
-
Winnipeg police say string of violent robberies involved youths
Three youths have been arrested following a rash of violent robberies.
-
Winnipeg police looking for man believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who is believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins at a Winnipeg business.
Ottawa
-
Public funeral service for Ottawa’s mass killing victims to take place Sunday
It is official. A multi-faith funeral service for the victims of Ottawa’s mass killing is set to take place Sunday at 1 p.m..
-
New uOttawa study suggests universe has no 'dark matter'
The University of Ottawa is challenging the current theoretical model of the universe that suggests it’s made of 'normal matter, dark energy and dark matter.'
-
Here’s what you need to know about Ottawa’s most expensive rental property
The highest-ever residential rental property in Ottawa cost $35,000 per month, according to a luxury real estate agency.
Northern Ontario
-
-
As city ponders derelict building bylaw, still no timeline for Sudbury hospital redevelopment
Greater Sudbury is considering implementing a derelict building bylaw that aims to prevent another fiasco like the former hospital on Paris Street.
-
Barrie
-
Driver killed in crash on Simcoe County Road 27
One person died in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Tiny Township.
-
Premier Doug Ford to stop in Barrie, Ont., to make housing announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will stop in Barrie on Friday morning to make an announcement.
-
Cocaine and fentanyl drug bust leads to two charged with trafficking
Two men face charges after drug bust in Orillia.
Kitchener
-
Former employees claim Kitchener, Ont. grocer hasn't paid them
Several people have come forward claiming they worked at Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market in Kitchener but haven’t been paid wages by the grocery company.
-
Cameras installed around Waterloo University District ahead of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
Police have installed cameras around Waterloo’s University District ahead of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
-
Crash knocks out power in Uptown Waterloo
A crash in Uptown Waterloo caused a minor power outage Friday morning.
London
-
Triple-fatal crash in Huron County
Emergency responders were called to what OPP say was a serious collision east of Wingham on Thursday afternoon.
-
Pride crosswalk damaged, police looking for suspect
Oxford County OPP are investigating in the town of Blandford-Blenheim after a vehicle was seen leaving tread marks on a pride cross walk. According to police, the incident happened on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m.
-
Stratford police on the lookout for lead-foot driver
Stratford police are searching for a speeding driver who was clocked driving nearly 190 km/h. Police initially spotted the driver of a white Subaru sedan going around 125 km/h on Perth South Line 20 on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.
Windsor
-
Police looking for suspect after loss prevention officer threatened
Just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a business in the 3200 block of Sandwich St. near Mill Street, where a person concealed several items and tried to leave the store.
-
Drugs seized using search warrant in Chatham
Fentanyl and cocaine have been seized as part of an investigation in Chatham. On Thursday, police used a search warrant on Park Avenue West.
-
Chatham man turns himself in following February assault
The initial incident happened on Feb. 19 when police responded to a call where a woman was walking on Dover Street when she got into an argument with a man.
Atlantic
-
N.S. risks losing dozens of physicians over a potential new policy
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia are drafting the Professional Standard Regarding Conscientious Objection, which includes a policy that would force doctors to provide an ‘effective referral’ for surgical or medical treatments that go against their values or beliefs.
-
Price of diesel drops 11.5 cents in New Brunswick
There were minimal changes to prices at the pumps in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island overnight, and New Brunswick saw a significant drop in the price of diesel.
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in North Preston, N.S., shooting
An 18-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North Preston, N.S., Thursday evening.