Federal government forgoing $15 million in rental fees for Jasper businesses, town

The government of Canada will forgo up to $15.2 million in rental fees charged to the municipality of Jasper, Alta., as well as its residents and business owners over the next few years.

A devastating wildfire destroyed one-third of the Rocky Mountain tourist town in July, including 800 units of housing.

Because Jasper is located within a national park, residents, business owners, and the town itself lease their homes and buildings from Parks Canada.

While the fees included in the lease agreements vary, and in the case of residential homes and businesses in town the fee is just $1, the federal government says this rent relief will help the town recover.

Parks Canada has nearly 1,300 lease agreements in town, and 139 leases within the park.

The municipality won't pay rent on its facilities to Parks Canada until 2027, while a few dozen businesses in the park that pay market rent will receive partial or full rent forgiveness until 2026 depending on fire damage and revenue.