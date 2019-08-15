The federal government is giving millions of dollars to LGBTQ organizations across Canada.

In Edmonton, three organizations will benefit: Enchanté: a Network of 2SLGBTQ+ Centres of Canada ($700,000), 2 Spirits in Motion Foundation ($200,000) and Canadian Rainbow Coalition for Refuge ($150,000).

The organizations plan to use the funds to expand their capacity for services and advocacy.

"It is our commitment to reconciliation, it is our commitment to ending discrimination, it is our commitment to making sure that everybody, every diverse voice in this country is heard," said Randy Boissonnault, MP for Edmonton-Centre.

In total, Ottawa will invest $30 million each year over the next five years, and $10 million annual after.