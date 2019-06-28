Leduc County is one of several communities getting help from the federal government to help mitigate the impact of the coal-fired electricity phase-out.

The county will receive $428,750 in grant money from Western Economic Diversification Canada.

Parkland County will receive $2.2 million.

Phasing out coal will have significant financial impacts on many Alberta communities.

In Leduc County, officials estimate it will cost the community $20 Million each year.

The grant will help the county develop a plan for future growth and employment in other sectors like rural, agricultural, commercial and industrial development.

The county is home to Capital Power's Genesee Generating Station which employs about 450 people, directly and indirectly.

The government has given companies until 2030 to phase-out coal-fired electricity generation.