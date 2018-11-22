

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Online shoppers of Edmonton’s Red Ribbon have been told to either pick up online orders, or expect delayed delivery—but that won’t be the case for long if a motion by the federal government to end the strike at Canada Post is successful.

The independent clothing store is one of many businesses impacted by the postal workers strike.

“I think it’s slowed down our online sales from what they would typically be this time of year,” said Rychelle Tuck, Red Ribbon owner.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu shared Red Ribbon’s story in the House of Commons, tabling legislation Thursday that could force Canada Post employees back to work.

“The reality is, if the strikes are left to continue through the holiday season, they would create significant hardship,” Hajdu said.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has warned there could be a legal battle if the federal government takes any further action.

In 2011, the former Conservative government tried, and failed, to force postal workers back to work. When challenged in court, a judge ruled the bill illegal.

“Justin says that he’s not Stephen Harper,” said union member Robert Scobel. “Well then prove it. Don’t act like Stephen Harper.”

In Calgary Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government is “continuing to hold out hope that there’s going to be a settlement or an agreement” but that it also has “to do what’s responsible.”

Canada Post claimed the five weeks of striking has backed delivery up so much, it could take until the new year to catch up.

Meanwhile, the union said the backlogs could be cleared in a matter of days.

The back-to-work legislation will be debated in the House of Commons if Canada Post and CUPW don’t reach a deal soon.

Tuck said she isn’t taking sides, but that she wants things to go back to normal.

“We’re competing with Amazon. We can’t afford to have delayed shipping or $30 shipping fees.”

With files from Dan Grummett