Federal minister says not possible to depoliticize Alberta transgender rule debate

    Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, delivers remarks during an announcement to support a national Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organization at Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) in Gatineau, Que., Monday, June 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, delivers remarks during an announcement to support a national Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organization at Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) in Gatineau, Que., Monday, June 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she wants to depoliticize the debate around upcoming legislation affecting transgender youth, but a federal minister says that's not possible.

    Marci Ien, the federal Liberals' minister for gender equality, says on social media that creating the legislation itself is a political act.

    Ien's comments come after Smith posted a new video online in which she says those who consider the new policies harmful are misguided.

    Smith added she wants the forthcoming debate on the legislation, to be introduced when the house reconvenes later this month, to be mature and compassionate.

    Ien says she's offered to meet with Smith to discuss the legislation further, but that the sweeping changes being proposed could threaten lives.

    The legislation, first announced by Smith in an online video in January, seeks to prohibit those under 18 from undergoing gender affirmation surgery, those under 16 from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy, and more.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.

