Feds and Alberta to announce high-speed internet progress

Canada's minister of rural economic development is set to make an announcement about improving high-speed internet in Alberta on Wednesday outside of the province's capital city.

Guide Hutchings will join Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish for the news conference at 9 a.m. at the Leduc Heritage Grain Elevator .

There were no other details provided.

One week earlier, Glubish was in southern Alberta to announce the provincial government was committing $390 million over four years to rural broadband projects, an increase in investment allotted in Budget 2022.

Then, Glubish said the Alberta government was working to secure funding from Ottawa, which had previously matched Alberta's first investment of $150 million. Glubish said he was cautiously optimistic about the province receiving another $240 million.