Feds announce $21M for Boyle Street's King Thunderbird Centre

The federal government will invest $21 million into the King Thunderbird Centre.

The new home of Boyle Street, okimaw peyesew kamik (King Thunderbird Centre), has been under construction since 2023

The federal money was announced on Friday, and will be provided through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings campaign.

Boyle Street has also raised over $24 million for the project.

"Our city and our downtown face real challenges, and solving this problem needs all levels and all orders of government working alongside the frontlines of the amazing people of Boyle Street and so many others here from the public and private sector working together to get the job done," said Randy Boissonnault, minister of employment, workforce development and official languages.

"We are going to be able to serve our communities diverse needs in a safe, inclusive and accessible space, one that acknowledges cultural needs, and that all Edmontonians are treated and provided in a dignified way that respects their backgrounds."

King Thunderbird will have 75,000 square feet of indoor space, including a triage area for people needing health support and services. There will also be a private outdoor space for ceremonies and land-based healing.

The enhancements to King Thunderbird Centre are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by 99 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 708 tonnes annually.

The new facility has faced hurdles, including having its building permit revoked in November 2022.

In March 2023, the organization announced it was able to secure a permit again.

"This project has had lots of ups and downs, but with this investment, it removes all the uncertainty around this project," said Jordan Reiniger, the executive director of Boyle Street.

"(This investment) allows us to fully realize our original vision of a purpose built building that facilitates healing, that's a place of ceremony at the heart of our city and that gets people the supports that they need when they need it in the way that they need it."

The new facility will be located two blocks north of the former Boyle Street building.

"Thank you…to all of you who have come around this project in many different ways, you've approached this with compassion, with an open heart and you've just wanted to help your neighbors out who are struggling and having a difficult time," Reiniger said.

"This project is a demonstration of hope of what we can do in our city when we come together as a community and put people at the center."

Boyle Street has been operating in Edmonton for over 50 years.

The organization moved out of its previous location in September after the lease on the building ended.

The building was sold to the Oilers Entertainment Group in 2021 to raise funds for the new facility.