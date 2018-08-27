The federal government has announced it will contribute $3.3 million to make Alberta railways safer.

The funds will be used to build barriers to prevent trespassing, and install flashing lights, bells and advanced train detection systems at crossings in 18 projects across the province, Transport Canada said.

All but five of 77 railway-related deaths in Canada last year were caused by trespassing or crashes at crossings, according to the Transportation Safety Board.

“I think having a large number of fatalities at rail crossings is completely unacceptable, particularly when they can be avoided by education or by taking small measures like putting a fence around it,” Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi said.

Rail Safety Week, a national event designed to increase safety awareness around railways, starts September 23.