Feds announce $500M contract with Edmonton company for green electricity

Minister Randy Boissonnault announced a new $50 million partnership with Edmonton-based Capital Power on Friday, Feb. 3. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) Minister Randy Boissonnault announced a new $50 million partnership with Edmonton-based Capital Power on Friday, Feb. 3. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island