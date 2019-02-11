

CTV Edmonton





The federal government has announced a $1M grant to upgrade the nanoFAB facility at the University of Alberta.

The funding will be used to purchase three new equipment tool sets used manufacture a variety of micro and nanotechnology products.

The current equipment can make a handful of products; the new tools will help speed up the process.

“This funding will allow us to accelerate the manufacturing, increasing our yield increasing our volume and actually be a competitive at a national and international level for products that range from the energy sector all the way to biomedical devices,” said Eric Flaim of the U of A.

The facility is already home to more than 200 pieces of equipment.