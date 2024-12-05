Feds, province provide few details on progression of any pharmacare funding talks

While the federal and provincial governments have come to an agreement to provide access to drugs for rare diseases, neither side is addressing much in terms of a pharmacare funding deal.

That leaves Alberta diabetes patients paying the price for that delay, they say.

Lisa Hart, a Type 1 diabetic, is an Albertan whose insurance through work covers continuous glucose monitors for adults.

Her 28-year-old daughter, also a diabetic, doesn't have such coverage.

"She just doesn't use it. She can't afford it," Hart told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.

Many adult Albertans are left without coverage, leaving them to pay up to $400 a month for the device plus insulin at 40 dollars a vial.

"I would like to see access to whatever tools and technology are available at no cost," Hart said. "We got these diseases by no fault of our own."

Hart says she was disappointed to see Alberta opt out of Ottawa's pharmacare program that would have covered diabetes medications and birth control.

Last February, Alberta Health Minister Adrianna LaGrange said she would like to receive the province's share of pharmacare funding to run a provincial program instead.

"We've been very clear that we want to enhance the comprehensive programs that we already have in place, so those are discussions that have to happen," LaGrange said on Thursday, with federal counterpart Mark Holland adding that "the reality is it's complicated."

LaGrange and Holland say conversations have been positive but wouldn't provide any explanations for the delay or a timeline.

"In terms of timing, I think you start with what you have full alignment on and we're on full alignment that there is a need," Holland said.

Health law expert Lorian Hardcastle urges the governments to move faster, pointing to the need for more support. A Leger poll from earlier this year found nearly one in four Canadians, or 22 per cent, reported splitting pills, skipping doses or not renewing prescriptions due to high costs.

"I am not especially optimistic about a timeline given how slowly progress has been," Hardcastle told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.

"I think it's disheartening because the cost of living has only gone up for Albertans, and there are people who fall through the cracks."

British Columbia became the first province to strike a deal on pharmacare with Ottawa in September, with $195 million in funding flowing to that province next April.