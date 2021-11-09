Feds to announce support for hydrogen on Tuesday

EDMONTON -

Ottawa will announce support for Alberta's growing hydrogen sector on Tuesday.

The support is supposed to be directed at an initiative that "enables Alberta companies to capitalize on growth opportunities in hydrogen energy," according to a federal government news announcement.

Federal Minister Daniel Vandal — in charge of the northern affairs portfolio as well as Prairies Economic Development Canada and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency — will be in Edmonton for the news conference.

ATCO and C-FER Technologies, who is hosting, will also participate.

C-FER Technologies is a not-for-profit subsidiary of Alberta Innovates that works in technology development with a focus on improving safety, environmental performance and efficiency in the energy industry.

The federal support follows a recent commitment by the Alberta government to become one of the world's largest hydrogen exporters within a decade. Called the Alberta Hydrogen Roadmap, the plan outlines how the province will attract investment, integrate hydrogen into existing sectors, and bring in regulation.

In the last year, both a blue hydrogen plant and western Canada's first hydrogen liquefaction facility have been announced as coming to the Edmonton region.