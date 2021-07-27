EDMONTON -- Canada's infrastructure minister will be in Alberta's capital city to make an announcement about public transit in Edmonton and Calgary.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson will join Catherine McKenna at Century Park LRT station in South Edmonton Tuesday morning.

Billions have been pledged by the federal government toward building and expanding public transit across the country. Ottawa will contribute half of a $3.4 billion project to create a light-rail transit line in Hamilton, Ont.

The Alberta announcement will be livestreamed at 8:30 a.m. Watch it on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.