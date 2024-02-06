Feed the Soul dining week elevates Edmonton's Black-owned cuisine
Feed the Soul dining week is presenting an array of bold, traditional dishes of 13 esteemed Black-owned businesses in Edmonton.
This year, 13 restaurants across the city are participating during Black History Month.
The initiative aims to celebrate and support Black-owned businesses in Edmonton's culinary scene.
Spearheaded by a committed team, they focus on creating inclusive and safe spaces for local Black-owned businesses to thrive.
"We started Feed the Soul last year," Conroy Smith, the owner of Flava Café, said. "We just came up with it because it's a community event. I want to show support to the community. It's a community, it's a relationship, it's a family and that gives you a sense of home. I don't get to just have Caribbean or Jamaican cuisine. They have different African cuisine like Ghanaian, Nigerian and Senegalian, and you get to experience that feeling."
By shining a spotlight on the city's vibrant Black-owned food scene, this event celebrates the rich influence of the African diaspora on Edmonton's culinary landscape.
"When you go to Feed the Soul, you get to experience a community of love and have the Black culture in itself," said Smith.
For business owners, events like Feed the Soul dining week are beneficial because they increase visibility, attract new customers and foster industry connection.
"My business, it gets to be marketed. Feed the Soul offers that for us and offers our food to a wide range of audience that maybe i've never heard of before," said Smith.
Sara Awatta, co-leader of Feed the Soul dining week, says the feedback from last year was that the restaurants were able to maintain their business during slow periods of time.
"They saw 10 and 15 per cent increase in their sales," said Awatta.
Smith says Black History Month gives him a sense of belonging and makes him feel a part of society.
"Sometimes we don't feel that with everything that's happening politically and everything in the world but when you look at Black History Month having Feed the Soul tied with that, I think it was a really nice thing to do, to bring us together."
Feed the Soul Dining Week wraps up Feb. 11.
You can find more information and menus from participating restaurants here
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanada Anderson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Unreleased video allegedly shows torture of Ontario 'crypto king' during kidnapping
A grieving mother is on a quest for answers after her 25-year-old son died just days after coming across new footage alleged to show the kidnapping and torture of so-called 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuit
The Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years later
An Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
Fired 'Mandalorian' actor Gina Carano sues Lucasfilm, Disney with help from Elon Musk
Actor Gina Carano on Tuesday sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from 'The Mandalorian,' saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media.
Israel's chief military spokesperson: 31 hostages in Gaza are dead
Israel's chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday that 31 of the remaining hostages held in Gaza were pronounced dead.
Coutts, Alta., protesters plead guilty, free after 2 years in custody
Two of the men accused in connection with an RCMP investigation during the 2022 Coutts border protest have plead guilty, an Alberta court announced.
Nigerian man charged with sextortion of B.C. teenager before 2023 death
Nearly one year after the death of a teenage sextortion victim from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced charges against a suspect in Nigeria.
Prince Harry arrives in London after father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Coutts, Alta., protesters plead guilty, free after 2 years in custody
Two of the men accused in connection with an RCMP investigation during the 2022 Coutts border protest have plead guilty, an Alberta court announced.
-
Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuit
The Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
-
Alberta abortion survey linked to conservative call centre
A province-wide poll on parental rights for minors in Alberta seeking abortions was conducted by a company belonging to a Calgary-based conservative call centre, CTV News has learned.
Saskatoon
-
Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into respiratory arrest
A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.
-
'Thick enough to skate on': Saskatoon residents making the most of icy conditions
The warmer than usual winter weather has made for treacherous conditions on roads and sidewalks, but leave it to those in Saskatchewan to make the most of it.
-
Sask. teen has close call after falling through ice
First responders are warning the public to stay away from frozen ponds after a 13-year-old girl fell through the ice in Warman Monday night.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw mother calling for autism supports in schools
A Moose Jaw mother is calling on the Saskatchewan Government for more resources in schools to help students living with autism.
-
Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024
Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Regina music instructor accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old
A 71-year-old Regina music teacher is facing multiple sexual offences against a child following an investigation by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, police say.
Atlantic
-
15-year-old charged with manslaughter after alleged Moncton shooting
A 15-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after a 16-year-old died of an alleged gunshot wound in Moncton.
-
As Nova Scotia emerges from heavy snowfall, woman describes anxious wait for rescue
Cleanup in Nova Scotia could take days after more than a metre of snow piled up in some parts of the province over the weekend.
-
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
Toronto
-
W5
W5 Unreleased video allegedly shows torture of Ontario 'crypto king' during kidnapping
A grieving mother is on a quest for answers after her 25-year-old son died just days after coming across new footage alleged to show the kidnapping and torture of so-called 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years later
An Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
-
Homicide unit investigating after two people found dead in Richmond Hill home
York Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill on Monday.
Montreal
-
Man killed in shooting in Montreal plaza parking lot
Police are investigating after a man was gunned down in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Montreal's Dollard-des-Ormeaux neighbourhood on Tuesday.
-
Silver Alert lifted after missing Quebec woman found safe
A Silver Alert issued Tuesday evening for a missing 70-year-old woman has been lifted, Quebec provincial police confirmed.
-
'Scary situation': Brazen car theft near Montreal captured on camera
The owner of a Montreal-area car dealership says authorities need to crack down on car theft after a brazen theft Monday night was captured on a surveillance camera.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau man tracks stolen vehicle to Port of Montreal, but police say their hands are tied
Thanks to his Apple AirTag, Mark Roos knows his stolen 2021 Dodge Ram TRX is was in the Port of Montreal, but police said they were unable to do anything to get it back.
-
Barrhaven couple still displaced months after summer tornado
First time homeowners Miranda Lepore and Cory Papineau were uprooted from their home in Barrhaven after a tornado severely damaged their home on July 13. Since then, they say they've had a frustrating time dealing with their insurance provider.
-
OC Transpo reduces workforce as revenues stagnate post pandemic
OC Transpo announced Tuesday that it’s reducing its workforce to cut costs and improve revenue.
Kitchener
-
Break-in at Waterloo escape room described as 'invasive' by staff
An escape room in Waterloo is out cash and electronics after someone broke in on Sunday morning.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'The missing piece': Regional councillors approve $19.75 million land deal for new transit hub
The Region of Waterloo is moving ahead with a major land purchase it says will be used as part of its new transit hub in Kitchener.
-
Cyclist dead after crash in Kitchener
A 66-year-old cyclist who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Kitchener Monday night has died.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician moves to Moonglo neighbourhood
It has been 10 days since Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, vanished without a trace and now search efforts are being focused on the Moonglo area of town.
-
Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
-
Court order will help Greater Sudbury find out what happened to $1.5M stolen by fraudsters
A judge has granted Greater Sudbury’s motion to have financial institutions reveal the paper trail left behind after the city was defrauded of $1.5 million in December.
Winnipeg
-
Second lawsuit filed over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse, alleging child can no longer use left arm and hand
A new lawsuit filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg claims an 11-year old boy lost the use of his left arm and hand as a result of the Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse.
-
Human smuggling charges laid after seven men found in vehicle in Manitoba
A Calgary man has been charged with human smuggling after seven men from Africa were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Manitoba last month.
-
Cyclist, 83, in critical condition following crash with vehicle: police
A cyclist has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Pembina Highway Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. math instructor's firing over 'deeply intolerant' YouTube videos not religious discrimination, human rights tribunal rules
A B.C. math instructor who was fired because of his “deeply intolerant” YouTube videos calling non-Christian gods the Antichrist and saying women who have abortions should be put to death, among other statements, has had his complaint at the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal thrown out.
-
B.C. Court of Appeal upholds ruling quashing Vancouver rent control bylaw
B.C.'s highest court has ruled against the City of Vancouver in its effort to regulate rent increases between tenancies at single-room accommodations in the city.
-
2 sent to hospital after East Van rollover collision
Two people were taken to hospital after a rollover crash in East Vancouver Tuesday afternoon, according to paramedics.
Vancouver Island
-
'Experience of a lifetime': Animal rescue founder recounts extracting 9 lions from Ukrainian zoo
A daring assignment connected Jesse Adams, a lover of all animals, with some big cats in need of help.
-
B.C. MLA's office plastered with 'hateful' messages after resignation, premier says
Hours after B.C. MLA Selina Robinson resigned from her NDP cabinet position, her constituency office was plastered with messages calling for her to be removed from caucus as well.
-
Nigerian man charged with sextortion of B.C. teenager before 2023 death
Nearly one year after the death of a teenage sextortion victim from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced charges against a suspect in Nigeria.