Feed the Soul Dining week returns to Edmonton Friday

An iconic Caribbean dish is being celebrated at the second-annual Feed the Soul Dining Week.

The 10-day culinary event kicked off Friday. It features 13 Black-owned restaurants and retailers offering dishes from countries including Jamaica, Eritrea, Liberia and Trinidad.

New this year is the Patty Palooza, where diners are invited to take a self-guided Jamaican Patty tour and be entered to win a $100 gift card.

The event aims to support Black-owned businesses and celebrate the African Diaspora's influence on Edmonton local food scene.

Restaurants will be offering set menus ranging between $20 and $45. Each day, a different venue will also feature a $10 deal.

You can find more information and menus from participating restaurants here.

Feed the Soul Dining Week wraps up Feb. 11. It's one of several local events running in February for Black History Month.

You can find a full list of Black History initiatives and events on the City of Edmonton's website here.