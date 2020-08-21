EDMONTON -- RCMP are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in a northern Alberta First Nation Tuesday morning.

Mounties were called to a Cold Lake First Nation home at approximately 2:10 a.m. after a female was shot.

A man was detained in connection to the incident, but he was released without being charged.

The female's death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call RCMP at 780-594-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.