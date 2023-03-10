Fences put up around Hawrelak Park before 3-year closure

Edmonton's most iconic park is temporarily closing on Monday – for three years.

Hawrelak Park will undergo major repairs, including underground work and upgrades to facilities.

Edmontonians have been enjoying the park the past few days as fences began to be put around it.

"We're going to miss it. This park is full all the time, all the time. Families, everything," Debbie Bond told CTV News while out for a run.

"It's going to be a big loss," her friend, Dalene Baron, added.

Deborah Gerrard told CTV News she's been going to Hawrelak Park for 30 years, at least once a month.

"I just don't understand why they couldn't have done it in sections like close parts and leave other parts open. And I'm just worried about the trees."

In January, a City of Edmonton official explained to CTV News a phased approach would make the $133-million project more expensive and inconvenience people with no water for washrooms or electricity for festivals.

To start, crews will work to complete the majority of utility and underground work, and next year, buildings and picnic sites are scheduled to get renovations.

"It's really a complete overhaul of all the systems and facilities in the park so a lot of it is actually not going to be visible. It’s actually a lot of underground work," Coun. Anne Stevenson told CTV News on Friday.

More than 200 trees will be cut down during construction, but the city plans to plant more trees when the project is done.

“We have policies in place that look to minimize that as much as possible so as construction gets going, they will look for opportunities to retain as many trees as possible," Stevenson said.

Trails along the river and leading to the stairs on the south side of Groat Road will remain open.

The city plans to reopen Hawrelak Park for winter activity in late 2025 or early 2026.

