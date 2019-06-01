Edmonton Folk Music Festival ticket buyers were lined up around the block well before tickets went on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

In-person sales began at 9 a.m. on June 1, and online tickets became available at 10 a.m. that same day.

This year's event includes big-name performers Hozier, Ani DiFranco, Blue Rodeo and the Bahamas. The full schedule can be found online.

The festival runs Aug. 8-11 in Gallagher Park. This year, the festival will celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Tickets can be purchased through the festival's site, in person at its box office at 10115 97A Avenue NW, or by calling Frontgate directly at 1.888.512.SHOW. Single-day adult tickets range in price from $75 to a four-day pass at $189.

