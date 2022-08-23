Festival of Trees holding event for adults at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden

The organizers of Edmonton’s Festival of Trees have launched a new summer event.

It’s called Festival in the Garden, and unlike its winter counterpart, it’s for adults only.

The event will take place on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the University of Alberta Botanic Gardens.

Tickets cost $200, and include a $100 tax receipt.

Money from the event will go to this year’s cause for the Festival of Trees, a new neuro rehabilitation innovation centre at the University of Alberta Hospital.

“For patients with debilitating brain and spinal cord injuries, early access to advanced spinal cord rehabilitation is critical to their recovery,” said Dr. Jodi L. Abbott, president of the University of Alberta Hospital Foundation.

“With this advanced centre on site, highly trained health care teams will be able to accurately diagnose the particular needs of each patient, and begin treatment almost immediately.”

Tickets for Festival in the Garden are available online.