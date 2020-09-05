Advertisement
Few details available after crash at Bellamy Hill Road
Published Saturday, September 5, 2020 12:06AM MDT
Two cars were damaged after a crash on Sept. 4. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
Police are investigating a crash that happened late Friday night at 103 Street and Bellamy Hill Road.
It happened before 11 p.m. on Friday, and emergency crews were still on scene after midnight.
At least two cars were involved, with one suffering serious damage to the front and driver’s side front panel, while another had damage to the driver’s side of the car.
Investigators have not released any official information about the crash, including if there were any injuries.