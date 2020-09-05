Police are investigating a crash that happened late Friday night at 103 Street and Bellamy Hill Road.

It happened before 11 p.m. on Friday, and emergency crews were still on scene after midnight.

At least two cars were involved, with one suffering serious damage to the front and driver’s side front panel, while another had damage to the driver’s side of the car.

Investigators have not released any official information about the crash, including if there were any injuries.