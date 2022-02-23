Fewer COVID-19 cases in schools: Alberta teachers union 'cautiously optimistic'
The president of the Alberta Teachers' Association says he is cautiously optimistic after seeing COVID-19 cases go down in classrooms a little more than a week after the province lifted a mask mandate in schools.
But Jason Schilling says a major lesson he learned about the pandemic is that some waves have worsened after a brief downward trend, so the union will continue paying close attention to case numbers.
“What we see in the community in terms of spread and COVID numbers is often echoed within our schools as well, so cases going down is a good thing,” Schilling said in a phone interview Wednesday.
“What I heard from a lot of teachers (is) ... a lot of students were still wearing their masks in school. They were still following the same protocols. Teachers were working really hard to make sure that the choices that students were making were respected and their classes were safe, caring places for them.”
Starting Feb. 14, students in Alberta were no longer required to wear face coverings. Children 12 and under no longer need to wear masks in any setting.
Teachers will have the option of not wearing a mask if a provincewide mandate lifts as planned on Tuesday. That's when remaining school requirements, such as students having to remain with their cohort group, are also to end.
As students returned to schools last week with the option to ditch masks, some parents, kids and teachers said they were concerned that lack of protection would exacerbate the number of infections in classrooms.
Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said on Twitter on Tuesday that none of the more than 2,500 schools in Alberta was shifted to temporary at-home learning to address operational challenges brought on by the virus.
“As recently as January 28, that number was 29 schools, so the numbers have been steadily trending downward,” said Katherine Stavropoulos, who is LaGrange's press secretary.
“School authorities continue to have the flexibility to shift a class or an individual grade to short-term, at-home learning. However, school authorities must obtain approval from the provincial government if they are seeking to move an entire school.”
Edmonton Public Schools, on its website, is also reporting a downward trend in the number of kids who are sick with COVID-19. Last week, less than one per cent of the more than 105,000 students enrolled in the division were absent due to the infection.
The Calgary Board of Education reported a slight increase in cases. About three per cent of children were absent due to COVID-19 the day the mask mandate was lifted. On Monday, the absentee rate was at four per cent.
Alberta reported 791 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The positivity rate sat at 27 per cent, “which is nearly a 14 per cent drop since last week,” Health Minister Jason Copping said at a news conference.
To continue the downward trend, Copping announced Alberta Health Services will offer vaccines for children between five and 11 on a walk-in basis in early March.
The health provider said in a news release that it will assess the demand for walk-in appointments for kids on March 16 to determine if it needs to expand its services.
“The single most effective way to protect ourselves and each other is by getting vaccinated and this includes ensuring Albertans continue to get their booster shots,” Copping said.
“We need to close the gap ... as we prepare to further ease measures.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
Canadian military got 360 phone calls asking them to protect trucker protesters from police
A pair of phone lines for the Canadian military received more than 300 phone calls over the weekend from convoy supporters urging the military to protect the protesters in Ottawa from police operations.
'This is genius': Trump praises Putin's actions in Ukraine
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin announced it would recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states.
Rebels ask Russia for help in potential prelude to war
The Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian 'aggression,' an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned about.
Why the West cares about the situation in Russia-Ukraine
As tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, experts are warning the crisis may lead to a global conflict and could impact Western countries, including the state of their democracies.
Putin's moves against Ukraine 'not rational,' says Canada's former ambassador
Canada's former ambassador to Ukraine says that country should prepare for a 'full spectrum' of aggression from Russia and President Vladimir Putin amid growing fears of an all-out invasion.
Second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
A second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrived in Ukraine Wednesday as part of the federal government’s promise to support its ally against Russian incursion.
U.S. trucker convoy wants to give 'proverbial middle finger' to government: expert
The trucker protest that gripped downtown Ottawa for weeks has come to an end, but a similar convoy is just starting its journey across the U.S. to Washington, D.C.
Calgary
-
'Difficult to predict': Alberta government confronts highly volatile oil prices as it prepares forecast for upcoming provincial budget
High oil prices will be a cornerstone of Alberta’s upcoming provincial budget, but forecasting the volatile commodity amidst international conflict in Eastern Europe could prove to be a difficult task for finance minister Travis Toews.
-
Alberta to proceed with Emergencies Act challenge despite it being lifted: Kenney
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will proceed with court action against the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act against trucker convoy protests.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down as Alberta updates data for first time in 5 days
Hospitalization data is regularly revised to account for accuracy and reporting delays. Pending further revisions, Wednesday's count was the first time there were both fewer than 1,400 in hospital and 100 in intensive care units since Jan. 16.
Saskatoon
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Saskatoon
A man was injured in a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon.
-
These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
-
Sask. babies will be screened for 4 more medical conditions
Newborn babies in Saskatchewan will be screened for four additional medical conditions, according to a news release from the province.
Regina
-
'We’re driving blind': lack of COVID-19 case reporting leading to issues according to advocate groups
Saskatchewan is the only province in the country not providing COVID-19 data to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
'Every little bit helps': Sask. food banks feeling the effects of rising inflation
Food banks across Saskatchewan are experiencing an increase in demand and a decrease in food donations, a pattern many are saying is likely linked to rising grocery prices.
-
Many in Sask. have close ties to the Ukraine and are folloing the Russian situation closely
About one in 10 Saskatchewan residents have family ties to the Ukraine, many are following the situation with Russia closely.
Atlantic
-
'I truly believe that we are ready': N.S. to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21
The Nova Scotia government is moving up its timeline for easing public health restrictions. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, if the province continues to stay on its current course, all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be lifted on March 21.
-
P.E.I. to end COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced Wednesday that the province will scrap its COVID-19 vaccine passport system on Monday.
-
'It's my hope… that people will prepare themselves': Inquiry into N.S. mass shooting hints at what's to come
The inquiry tasked with examining Nova Scotia’s tragic mass murder in April 2020 gave hints today at what is ahead as the Mass Casualty Commission plans to continue public proceedings on Monday.
Toronto
-
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
-
Ontario woman paid below minimum wage for months reaches $16,000 settlement with former employer
An Ontario worker who was paid below minimum wage for six months has received more than $16,000 in a settlement with her former employer following an investigation into her case.
-
New security system to be tested at Toronto Pearson and here's how it works
A new security portal will be tested at Toronto Pearson International Airport that will be able to identify threats without the traveller needing to remove any clothing or empty their pockets.
Montreal
-
Teachers' federation demands transparency from Quebec on school air quality data
The FAE says the weekly averages of CO2 readings include instructional days, inclement weather breaks, lunch and recess times, and include one hour per day before and after students arrive, calling into question the accuracy of the data.
-
Masks no longer mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers
Face mask will no longer be mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers or a two-metre distance between people.
-
No charges for Montreal police officer who shot and killed armed man in distress
Two officers driving a police cruiser intercepted Sheffield Matthews, 41, when he was near the intersection of Côte-Saint-Luc Road and West Hill Avenue in Montreal's NDG borough just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2020. He was armed with a knife.
Ottawa
-
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
-
'Freedom Convoy' cost city of Ottawa $30 million: city manager
Ottawa's city manager says he anticipates the 'Freedom Convoy' protests about $30 million, and said the city will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.
-
Ottawa is redoing Valentine's Day on March 14 because of the convoy protest
Ottawa city council unanimously approved a motion to redo Valentine’s Day on March 14 this year, in the wake of the three-week Freedom Convoy protest that took over the city’s downtown.
Kitchener
-
Police called to WCDSB school to assist with 4-year-old student ‘in crisis’
A Waterloo region family and their supporters are calling for an investigation into the incident and for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's director of education to resign
-
SIU investigating sudden death in Brantford
The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a sudden death in Brantford.
-
Potholes causing bumpy road conditions for Waterloo Region drivers
Pothole season appears to be in full swing, with many of them now scattered all over Waterloo Region roads.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire marshal, Sudbury police investigate suspicious barber shop fire
Another suspicious fire is under investigation in Sudbury. Fire crews responded around midnight and responded to the blaze in a strip mall on Lasalle Boulevard after receiving a call from a passerby.
-
'Haunted' landmark in South Porcupine gets new owners who want to revitalize Timmins
Brighter days are on the horizon for the Airport Hotel in South Porcupine. The iconic landmark in the east end of Timmins has a new owner.
-
Taxi service no longer available in West Nipissing
Taxis are temporarily not available in West Nipissing, the municipality announced Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
'It has to start now': Southern Manitoba community leaders look to bridge pandemic divides
With anti-mandate blockades and protests seemingly coming to an end in Manitoba along with public health restrictions, some community leaders say it is time for Manitobans to come back together.
-
Should Manitobans be worried about flooding after this extra snowy winter?
With Manitobans experiencing one of the snowiest winters to date, many people may be worried about what this means for spring flooding.
-
Mask mandate in city facilities 'just not feasible' once province ends restrictions: City of Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg says it will not be feasible to keep its mask mandate in place once the province does away with its public health restrictions.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. to begin offering free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests for residents 70 and older
B.C. residents - particularly those ages 70 and older - will soon have far greater access to at-home rapid tests for COVID-19 than they had earlier on in the pandemic.
-
Contentious and complicated: What's ahead as Abbotsford works to upgrade dikes
The province has said it will allocate millions to support community climate change preparedness and emergency management. This includes rebuilding dikes, although it’s not clear exactly how much money will go toward this.
-
B.C. doctor who calls COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'slavery' under scrutiny of college
A family doctor from a small B.C. community is being investigated by his professional college over “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory” social media posts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, though one was confirmed elsewhere in B.C.
-
'Great news': Novavax vaccine coming to B.C., says top doctor
British Columbia's top doctor says she's thrilled that the Novavax vaccine will soon be available in B.C., offering residents another option for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Langford middle school highlights acts of kindness in recognition of Pink Shirt Day
Spencer Middle School in Langford, B.C. is marking Pink Shirt Day (Feb. 23) with hundreds of examples of kind gestures its students have made in the past week.