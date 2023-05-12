Fewer wildfires in Alberta Friday, but more expected to spark over the weekend

While the number of active wildfires in Alberta dropped from 82 Thursday to 74 Friday, officials expect that number to grow over the weekend and they're urging affected Albertans to be ready to leave for longer.

"We remain in an extremely volatile situation and the risk of new wildfires remains significant in much of the province," said Colin Blair, Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director.

Three more wildfires were classified as out of control, up from Thursday's 20, and hot, dry weather is expected to increase fire activity across Alberta.

"Our teams on the ground have been working hard to prepare for more challenging conditions," said Josee St-Onge, Alberta Wildfire information officer. "Firefighters have been building fire breaks around communities and making use of firefighters coming in from outside the province.

"The wildfire danger is expected to grow in the coming days."

So far in Alberta this year, 435 wildfires have burned nearly 445,000 hectares.

EVACUATIONS

Residents under an evacuation order or watch are now asked to pack enough essentials to be away from home for seven days. That number was previously three days.

There were 10 active evacuation orders, down from 12 on Thursday, while the estimated number of evacuees remained around 16,500.

Blair said a province-wide alert will go out Friday night for all communities still under an evacuation order.

"If you have the application, your phone will receive a notification but it will not sound the alarm," Blair said. "This notification is just a reminder for communities that have evacuation orders in place."

Since Tuesday, 3,900 applications for emergency financial relief has been processed and $6.8 million in e-transfers and $570,000 in debit cards had been distributed, said Mike Ellis, minister of public safety and emergency services.

Friday, the Alberta government announced it would help evacuees replace identification documents at no cost. Evacuees who lost or left behind their Alberta driver's licence, ID card or birth certificate between April 29 and June 29 can replace them free of charge in-person at a registry office.

FIRE FIGHTING

More than 1,000 wildland firefighters are working in the province, and 200 more firefighters are expected to arrive from the U.S. on Saturday.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are currently battling wildfires in Drayton Valley and Grande Prairie. Additional military is expected to be deployed over the weekend, heading in part to Fox Creek.

At government updates Thursday and Friday, multiple questions were asked on how Albertans could get involved in firefighting efforts, but officials asked that no one stay behind to try and protect property or fight fires on their own.

"Firefighting is a complicated and dangerous line of work, we want to ensure that people are doing so safely," St-Onge said. "While we understand that people do want to take action and protect their properties, we're not in a position where we can easily integrate volunteers into our ranks."

Anyone wanting to volunteer their time or equipment should email their offers to emergencysupportoffers@gov.ab.ca.

"We'll assess their qualifications and have those volunteers join our firefighters when it's been deemed that it's safe to do so," she added.

Some producers in mandatory evacuation zones have been allowed to re-enter to check and care for livestock left behind, but Ellis said those decisions are up to local authorities.

"Farmers and ranchers who have evacuated from their property should check with their municipality before entering any evacuated area to check in on livestock," he added.

Anyone with questions about wildfires, evacuation orders, payments or firefighting efforts can call 310-4455 for 24-hour support.

Donations for wildfire evacuees can be made to the Red Cross. Those donations are currently being matched by the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta.