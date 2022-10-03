Fiber optic cables cut twice in community west of Edmonton resulting in cell phone outage

Police are investigating after fiber optic cables were cut in the Jarvis Lake area on Aug. 31 and Sept. 22.

Mounties say in one case, the cut resulted in an internet and cell service outage in the Grande Cache area that lasted for about 10 hours, preventing residents in the area from calling 911.

Investigators believe the cable may have been mistaken for copper wire, but fiber optic cable has no monetary value.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Jarvis Lake is about 310 kilometres west of Edmonton.