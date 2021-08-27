EDMONTON -- Faster internet is coming to Spruce Grove residents and businesses after a joint investment of $54 million between the city and Telus.

The city is contributing $4.25 million to expand the fibre optic network in industrial areas of Spruce Grove while Telus is investing $50 million to help connect over 90 per cent of homes and businesses within city boundaries.

The joint investment was announced Friday but installation work has already begun this month. City officials said residents of Spruce Grove can expect to see Telus trucks working throughout the community as construction continues.

“Reliable, high-speed internet connection is an essential amenity for residents and businesses,” Spruce Grove Mayor Stuart Houston said in a statement.

“Investing in a fibre optic network in our industrial and commercial districts is critical to economic sustainability,” Houston added. “This network will enhance Spruce Grove’s market competiveness by helping attract and retain talent, as well as drive new investments and business development.”

Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus, said the company is proud to be making a generational investment in the community west of Edmonton.

“Telus PureFibre enables entrepreneurs, start-ups and home-based businesses and workers to benefit from the same Internet speeds, functionality, reliability and security that large enterprises currently enjoy,” he said.