EDMONTON -- Edmonton Public Schools' five field trips to China in March have not been cancelled despite the coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 132 people.

The trips are scheduled between March 19 and May 31 to Beijing, Shanghai, Jinan, Qingdao, Tai'an and Chengdu.

Wuhan, the city in the province of Hubei where the virus originated, is currently shut down as authorities try to contain the virus that has infected nearly 6,000 people.

After a number of countries began to evacuate their citizens from China, Ottawa said it would prepare a plane to fly out the Canadians who have asked for help in Wuhan.

Air Canada is cancelling a number of flights to China due to the virus.

A second case of coronavirus was confirmed in Toronto on Wednesday, a day after B.C. confirmed its first presumptive case of the deadly disease.

On Tuesday, the Alberta government reiterated there are "no probable, no confirmed cases" of the coronavirus in the province.

In an email to CTV News Edmonton, Edmonton Public Schools said it will "monitor government updates and travel advisories to China."

Edmonton Catholic Schools have trips scheduled to Japan during spring break, but not China.

"We will wait and see what transpires before making a final decision closer to March," a spokesperson said.

