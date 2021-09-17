Fiery crash closes highway northwest of Edmonton; status of people involved unknown

EDMONTON -

Highway 43 near Lac Ste. Anne was closed in both directions late Friday morning after a crash involving a tanker truck.

Police were called about the scene near the Gunn junction, at Highways 43 and 33 northwest of Edmonton, around 10:20 a.m.

In photos from commuters in the area, flames and heavy smoke were visible.

Mounties said a delivery van and tanker truck crashed, resulting in a fuel oil product fire.

Both drivers were taken by ground ambulance to hospital, although RCMP didn't yet have details on their condition.

A pump jockey at the Gunn ESSO told CTV News Edmonton he heard several explosions from the scene.

Detours were put in place for both east-west Highway 43 traffic and north-south Highway 33 traffic. Drivers were told to expect delays as oil clean up could take as long as eight hours.