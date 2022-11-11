Fiery semi crash closes portion of Highway 16 west of Edmonton

Mounties diverted traffic away from a section of the Yellowhead Highway Friday morning after a crash between two semi trucks near Evansburg, Alta.

RCMP announced just before 10 a.m. that Highway 16 in the area of Range Road 111 would be closed for several hours.

Police said the "condition of both drivers is not available at this time."

Witnesses shared photos and videos from the scene showing large flames and thick black smoke.

Evansburg is about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.

A fire at a crash scene on Highway 16 west of Edmonton on November 11, 2022 (Credit: Ryan Barnes)

A fire at a crash scene on Highway 16 west of Edmonton on November 11, 2022 (Credit: Madison Sharman.)

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.