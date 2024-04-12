EDMONTON
    • Fight at Gibbons hotel leaves victim 'seriously injured'

    Supplied pictures of a fight that broke out in Gibbons, Alta., on Dec.30, 2023. (courtesy: Morinville RCMP) Supplied pictures of a fight that broke out in Gibbons, Alta., on Dec.30, 2023. (courtesy: Morinville RCMP)
    Morinville RCMP responded to a fight that broke out at a hotel in Gibbons, Alta., on Dec. 30, 2023.

    According to the RCMP release, the incident occurred at 5010 50 Ave. at the Gibbons Hotel.

    A man physically assaulted a bystander during the altercation, leaving them "seriously injured."

    Morinville RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying the suspect.

    If you have any information regarding the suspect or the incident, contact the Morinville RCMP Detachment at 780-939-1600 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.

    You can also submit a tip online using the P3 Tips website

