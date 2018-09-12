One person was taken to hospital after a shooting was reported in a downtown apartment building Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Rossdale House building near 98 Avenue and 104 Street at about 4 a.m.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said a party was going on in an apartment when two men got into an argument. One of the men, who is 28-years-old, was shot in the upper body.

He was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, at last word he was in stable condition. EPS said he suffered serious injuries, but will survive.

Police said the two men know each other, and officers are searching for the suspect.

Two people were taken into custody for questioning after investigators cleared a suite in the building.