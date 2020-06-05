EDMONTON -- Edmonton's Black community is rallying at the Alberta legislature Friday night to protest the death of George Floyd and racial injustices.

Black Lives Matter is one of the community group that will attend the Fight for Equity rally planned for 6:30 p.m.

On Facebook, BLM YEG said it worked to have police involvement "reconsidered and redefined," as well as rebrand the rally from "Equality for All" to "Fight for Equity," before it agreed to join the "peaceful protest."

"This dialogue between organizers shared mutual understandings of experiences of anti-Blackness by local Black community as well as the various challenges of organizing," BLM YEG said on the event page.

The event page asks attendees to wear masks and hand sanitizer and keep a physical distance to avoid possible spread of COVID-19.

'DIVEST FROM POLICING'

Black Lives Matter Edmonton, through a petition that has gathered 3,524 out of 5,000 signatures, is asking the City of Edmonton to invest its communities and divest more funding from the Edmonton Police Service.

The letter Black Lives Matter is sending to the city says, in part:

"I am writing to you today to express my outrage regarding the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) budget of $383 million from the total $3 billion 2020 operational budget for the City of Edmonton. This increase mandated a $75 million bump in municipal funding over 2019-2022. The 2019 City of Edmonton operational budget cites a 14.9% allocation of 2019 capital to EPS … Policing is the second largest line item in the City of Edmonton budget and is unacceptably high."

Instead, Black Lives Matter is asking the mayor to not increase the EPS budget, scrap the $75-million promised increase it cites from 2019, and to use that money for affordable housing, mental health initiatives, free public transit, and funding community organizations.

