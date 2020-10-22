EDMONTON -- Alberta is putting the brakes on traffic court appearances as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

All communication with the court house will be by phone or email only going forward. Anyone who needs to deal with their issue in person will be advised when they can appear.

“We take the health and safety of all participants in Alberta’s justice system seriously,” Chief Judge Derek G. Redman said. “Alberta’s courts have been responsive and efficient in responding to the pandemic. We are continuing to innovate, and to ensure that Albertans have access.”

Traffic fines can be paid online without a service fee.

More information about dealing with traffic court during the pandemic can be found online.