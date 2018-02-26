Canadian athletes are beginning to return home from a record-breaking Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Kaetlyn Osmond arrived at the Edmonton International Airport Monday afternoon; she was greeted by fanfare at the airport.

“It’s so exciting, it still doesn’t feel real,” Osmond said at the airport. “I think it’ll take a few days at home before it all sinks in.”

The 22-year-old Edmonton figure skater brought back two Olympic medals, a gold she earned as part of the team figure skating event, and bronze in ladies figure skating.

“I was able to have the team event, where we won gold, pretty much immediately after the games began,” Osmond said. “So that was just a great kick-start to the event.”

Osmond’s bronze medal, won Friday, was Canada’s 27th medal – and broke the Canadian record for medals earned at a Winter Olympic games, and it’s a medal Osmond never expected to win.

“It felt like the best I had ever skated, ever,” Osmond said. “It didn’t matter if I came 3rd or not.

“I said back in 2010 watching Joannie [Rochette] win her bronze that that is something that would never happen to me. Now I can say it did.”

In the end, Canadian athletes earned 29 medals, coming in third overall in the medal standings.

Bobsledder Neville Wright arrived in Edmonton Monday afternoon as well, after finishing 10th in the two-man bobsled and 16th in four-man bobsled.

Later Monday, Team Canada goalie Shannon Szabados is expected to arrive home with her silver medal, along with both men’s and women’s curling teams.

With files from Nicole Weisberg