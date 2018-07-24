A popular local eatery on the University of Alberta campus will get to stay after all, after it struck a deal with the university’s student union.

Back in June, the owners of Filistix received a letter from Aramark, the U of A’s food services contractor, explaining the agreement would be terminated, giving them until August 17 to close.

CTV News spoke to co-owner Ariel del Rosario in early July. He said he had first been invited to set up shop on campus in 2011 as part of a program to support local businesses.

“From what I heard students kind of rallied together, made a post on the Overheard page on Facebook, and from there conversations developed between students and Filistix,” Andre Bourgeois U of A Students’ Union VP for Student Life said Tuesday.

“Filistix was in the Central Academic Building as well as the Edmonton Clinic Health Academy, and now there’s going to be one centralized location in the Students’ Union Building (SUB),” Bourgeois said.

At the time, the University of Alberta Students’ Union had been looking for a tenant to fill a space in SUB, and Bourgeois said the timing just worked out to bring Filistix into a new location and on Tuesday, they announced Filistix would be moving to SUB in time for the start of the fall semester.

Back in early July, a customer had started an online petition asking the University to reconsider the decision. More than 1,700 students signed the petition.

Bourgeois said the Students’ Union had been running the Undergrind coffeeshop, but decided to go in a different direction.

“At the end of the day, we had a space, they had a desire for a space, and everyone’s happy,” Bourgeois said. He said the Students’ Union was aware of the petition, but it didn’t really factor into the decision to bring Filistix on board.

Filistix will open on the building’s lower level, replacing the Undergrind. Two other food vendors are also set to open for September 2018, Hula Poke and Konz Pizza.

CTV News spoke with del Rosario after the news broke, he said he was happy with the new location.