Final Alberta COVID-19 update of the week at 3:30 p.m.
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided an update, from Edmonton on Thursday, May 14, 2020, on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide her final COVID-19 update ahead of the long weekend on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
The chief medical officer of health reported 50 new cases of the coronavirus — bringing the total of active cases to 1,131 — and one more death on Thursday.
Alberta has had a total of 6,457 cases and 121 deaths since the pandemic began in March.
Active cases include 65 in hospital, with 10 of those in intensive care units.
Calgary continues to lead Alberta cities in active cases with 839, while Brooks has 91, Edmonton has 53 and Red Deer has two.
The province began the first part of its relaunch Thursday, though Calgary and Brooks were left out of most of it.
Watch Alberta's update live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.