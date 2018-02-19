In just over two weeks, the Red Bull Crashed Ice finals will take over part of Edmonton’s river valley – and fans should expect a few changes since the last time the event was held here.

Work on the downhill track is underway in the Grierson Hill area, where there were a number of road closures throughout the weekend.

Organizers said fans planning to come to the event, taking place from March 9 to 10, should expect things to be a little different this time around.

“It’ll be a lot more controlled and a lot more enjoyable, and trackside viewings as well,” Tiffany Lacia with Red Bull said. “I think it’ll be a really good experience for everybody.”

This year’s event will be ticketed, at a cost of $8 for the finals; a family pass is $26.

When Crashed Ice was held in Edmonton in 2015, the free event drew about 70,000 people to the river valley.

The event promises a more intimate experience for spectators as well, with outdoor beer gardens and a VIP area.

