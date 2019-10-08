City Council is expected to make its final vote on Tuesday on whether calcium chloride will be used to de-ice city streets this winter.

Councillors were supposed to decide last week, but a mistake meant it had to go to a re-vote. Councillor Tim Cartmell said he meant to vote yes but admitted he mistakenly voted no.

If everyone's vote from Oct. 1 stays the same, city crews will be relying on sand and plowing this winter, plus road salt, which some believe is the most damaging ingredient.

City statistics show winter collisions are down by 16 per cent since crews began using calcium chloride.

But residents have been voicing concerns that the de-icing compound is too corrosive and has damaged their vehicles and garage floors. There is also concern for the environment.

"The fact is, the trust for this substance is lost. Regardless of whether it's used in other cities and in greater amounts," said Ward 4 councillor Aaron Paquette.

If council votes to stop using the chemical spray, Mayor Don Iveson said there isn't room in the budget for more plows until at least January 2020.

A report on alternative anti-icing options will be debated next summer.