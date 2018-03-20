Alberta’s finance minister took a new twist on a long-standing tradition Tuesday as he previewed a budget he said would include a plan to balance the province’s books within five years.

The minister entered the virtual realm to show off his budget shoes, needing to wear a virtual reality headset so his digital likeness could try the bright green shoes on.

The news conference and demonstration was held at Startup Edmonton, and ‘virtual Ceci’ was designed by REinVR. An employee told CTV News the design cost $200.

Ceci touted the government’s digital media tax credit. The province detailed the Growth and Diversification Act on March 15.

That act would create an Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit, which would provide incentives to help Alberta businesses compete with others from Ontario, B.C. and Quebec. The credit would refund digital media companies 25 per cent of the salaries, wages and bonuses they pay Alberta employees who work on digital media products.

Ceci also hinted at details to be included in Thursday’s budget.

When the budget year ends on March 31, the province will face a $9.1 billion deficit. Ceci said the budget will include a five year plan to balance the books by 2023.

Revenue from two yet-to-be-built pipelines is part of the plan: the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, and the Wisconsin Line 3 replacement.

“That is definitely the hopes of the companies involved,” Ceci said. “We’ve built them into the budget because that’s what everyone believes will happen.”

Both pipelines were approved by the federal government in 2016. The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion would triple the amount of crude shipped from Edmonton to the port at Burnaby, B.C.

That expansion is facing delays and court challenges. B.C. Premier John Horgan is seeking a legal ruling as to whether B.C. can restrict the amount of oil coming into the province, while his government reviews safety measures.

Premier Rachel Notley has said she plans to introduce legislation in the coming weeks that would give her the power to curtail oil shipments to B.C.

Ceci said in the event the pipeline extension isn’t completed, there will be room to make adjustments.

Budget 2018 will be tabled in the legislature Thursday, March 22.

With files from Dan Grummett and The Canadian Press