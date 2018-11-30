In a fiscal update Friday, Finance Minister Joe Ceci urged the federal government to treat the oil price differential “like the crisis it is.”

The 2018-19 second quarter fiscal update shows a $1.3 billion decrease to the deficit, which is now at $7.5 billion. Total revenue increased $1.7 billion to $49.6 billion, and the total expense increased $436 million to $56.6 billion.

However, the economic growth forecast was reduced from 2.5 per cent to two per cent due to record highs in the oil price differential, which Ceci called “a crisis for Alberta and a crisis for Canada.”

“It’s time the federal government treats this like the crisis it is,” he said. “They must fix C-69 … help close the differential and make sure Trans Mountain pipeline gets built.”

Bill C-69 would make a number of changes to how energy projects are assessed.

On Friday morning, more than 100 people gathered downtown outside Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi’s speech to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce speech to protest Bill C-69 and delays to the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Sohi said he agreed with protesters and shared their frustrations.

Ceci also said the NDP government is on track to balance the budget by 2023-24.

With files from Nicole Weisberg