Wildfire evacuees in northwest Alberta will have access to government funds in their time of need.

Evacuees are eligible for $1,250 per adult and $500 per dependent child.

“Our government is committed to ensuring no one is left behind as a result of this wildfire," Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu said. "That means supporting evacuees with their short-term financial needs while they are away from their homes and communities. We understand the significant stress evacuees are under right now, and will be there for them in their time of need.”

Registration can begin immediately online and evacuees can apply for emergency payments on Sunday at 12 p.m. To qualify, evacuees must register for their MyAlberta digital ID.

“These one-time emergency payments will help defray the costs that residents have incurred because of the mandatory evacuation order. We hope that sharing the costs of day-to-day-essential expenses will provide some peace of mind for residents during this stressful time,” Minister of Community and Social Services Rajan Sawhney said in a release.