Wildfire evacuees in northwest Alberta will have access to government funds in their time of need.

Registration can begin immediately and evacuees can apply for emergency payments on Sunday at 12 p.m. To qualify, evacuees must register for their MyAlberta digital ID.

Evacuees are eligible for $1,250 per adult and $500 per dependent child.

“These one-time emergency payments will help defray the costs that residents have incurred because of the mandatory evacuation order. We hope that sharing the costs of day-to-day-essential expenses will provide some peace of mind for residents during this stressful time,” Minister of Community and Social Services Rajan Sawhney said in a release.

