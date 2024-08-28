EDMONTON
    • Financial support ends next week for Jasper residents displaced by wildfire

    A devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper, Alberta on Monday August 19, 2024. Wildfire caused evacuations and widespread damage in the National Park and Jasper townsite. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken A devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper, Alberta on Monday August 19, 2024. Wildfire caused evacuations and widespread damage in the National Park and Jasper townsite. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
    Financial support for those affected by the Jasper wildfires will be coming to an end next week.

    In a media update Wednesday, Michael Fark, the director of recovery from the joint recovery coordination centre, confirmed the current support for displaced residents will end on Sept. 3.

    “There are ongoing conversations with our partners at different levels of government to see what further assistance could be provided to people," he said.

    Fark said there would be an update on possible new supports in the coming days.

    Additionally, the reception centres for evacuees in Calgary and Edmonton will also be closing by Sept. 3.

    “Obviously for the essential workers, we are trying to prioritize getting temporary accommodation available for them here in Jasper,” Fark said.

    For people who don’t fall into the essential category, the coordination centre is working with the province and Red Cross to find alternative support options.

    "As there is no longer an evacuation order and re-entry to Jasper is complete, the direct supports provided by reception centres can now conclude as people transition to longer-term supports,” a spokesperson with the office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs, said in an emailed statement.

    “Alberta's government is working with our partners to evaluate what supports may be required as people transition away from reception centres. The decision to close reception centres is always undertaken in consultation with the leadership of the evacuated community.”

    As of Aug. 27, the province says a total of $7.5 million in evacuation payments had been processed for approximately 6,500 Albertans.

    “Jasper residents affected by the Mandatory Evacuation Order who have not yet applied for an Emergency Evacuation Payment may still apply until Sept. 21,” the statement reads.

