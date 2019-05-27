

CTV Edmonton





The Alberta election commissioner has issued an additional $22,000 in fines in relation to Jeff Callaway’s UCP leadership campaign.

On May 22, Lenore Eaton, the chief financial officer for that campaign, was given two fines of $5,000 each. The election commissioner said Eaton failed to advise the CEO of a prohibited contribution from Energize Alberta Corp. and made a false statement on the Leadership Contestant Financial Statement.

Co-Campaign Manager Cameron Davies was given six separate fines of $2,000, both for giving money to others for the purpose of contributing to the campaign and for contributing funds under other people’s names.

The fines were levied after allegations that Jason Kenney and Calloway teamed up during the UCP leadership race to discredit former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean.

A total of $71,000 in fines has now been handed out by the election commissioner in connection with the Callaway leadership campaign.