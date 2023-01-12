Finning charged after death, serious injury of workers in 2021

A worker at Finning Canada's west Edmonton location has died after an incident, Wednesday afternoon, according to the union that represents the company's employees. (CTV News Edmonton) A worker at Finning Canada's west Edmonton location has died after an incident, Wednesday afternoon, according to the union that represents the company's employees. (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island