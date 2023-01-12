Finning charged after death, serious injury of workers in 2021

Finning International Inc. has been charged under Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety legislation after one worker was killed and another was injured at the company’s Edmonton site in March 2021.

On March 31, the workers were attempting to remove a counterweight from an excavator for maintenance work, OHS said.

While removing the last of six bolts, the counterweight fell onto the workers.

One of the workers was killed and the other sustained a serious leg injury.

Finning has been charged with

Failure to ensure the health and safety of a worker engaged in the work of that employer, by failing to implement, enforce and/or monitor the use of information as set out in a safety letter.

Failure to ensure the health and safety of a second worker engaged in the work of that employer, by failing to implement, enforce and/or monitor the use of information as set out in a safety letter.

Being an employer who implemented a procedure respecting the work at a work site, failed to ensure all workers who are affected by the procedure were familiar with it before the work began.

Failure to ensure equipment, a counterweight, was serviced, tested, adjusted, calibrated, maintained, repaired and dismantled in accordance with the manufacturer’s specifications or the specifications certified by a professional engineer.

Failure to ensure that if a worker could be injured if equipment or material was dislodged, moved, spilled or damaged, that all reasonable steps were taken to ensure the equipment or material was contained, restrained or protected to eliminate the potential danger.

The charges have not been proven in court.