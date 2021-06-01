EDMONTON -- Alberta Wildfire is warning of fire advisories in effect for High Level, Slave Lake, Grande Prairie and Peace River forest areas.

Much of northern Alberta is now under a fire advisory, with some areas under restrictions or bans.

Under a fire advisory, existing fire permits are still valid, though burning without one is prohibited, except for campfires.

Westlock County to the north of Edmonton remains under a fire restriction.

Under the restriction, backyard fire pits, portable propane fire pits and registered campground fires within fire pits are allowed.

Alberta wildfire season lasts from March 1 until Oct. 31.

More information on the rules around fire advisories and a map of current advisories, restrictions and bans can be found on the Wildfire Alberta website.