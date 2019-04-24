

CTV Edmonton





Lacombe County is under a fire advisory. The advisory was issued on Tuesday because of the windy and dry conditions.

Over the Easter long weekend, Lacombe County crews were called out to 12 fires. Many of them were grass fires or controlled burns that simply got out of hand.

“It allows us to restrict burn permits, mostly is what we're doing there,” Drayton Bussiere of Lacombe County Fire Services said. “It just kind of gives everybody notice that things are dry and if conditions don't improve we're likely to put a fire ban on soon.”

Edmonton has also seen a rash of grass fires in recent days thanks to conditions. High winds also helped fan the flames.

Fire officials say many are caused by cigarettes. Fire crews are hoping for a little bit of rain to help lower the risk of fire.

“On the weekend with that nice wind we had we were very busy with the grass fires,” said Deputy Fire Chief Russell Croome. “We're hoping for a quieter week and as it greens up we're hoping that will kind put a kind of plug in the number of fires we've been having.”

Officials say at this point no fire ban or advisory will be issued for the city.